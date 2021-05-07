XPO Logistics in pilot test of battery-electric commercial truck

XPO Logistics Inc. is partnering with Daimler Trucks North America on a pilot program to test the efficiency of Daimler’s battery-electric commercial trucks.

The nine-month program will put XPO drivers behind the wheel of tractors from Daimler’s Freightliner Electric Innovation and Customer Experience. The data generated from the program will help shape the final design of the battery-electric truck prior to its launch in a full series production.

The pilot program is being conducted in Oakland and is supported by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which partially funded the deployment.

Troy Cooper, president of Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics, said the program provides the company with an opportunity “to evaluate how battery-electric trucks perform for our customers and drivers. Our partnerships with manufacturers are an important way we help advance industry innovation.”