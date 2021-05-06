Stamford Health receives grant to expand vax program for underserved communities

Stamford Health has received a grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to fund the expansion of its “No Barriers” Vaccination Equity Program, which began in mid-January.

Stamford Health partnered with the city of Stamford and local community organizations to launch the program, which reserves dedicated Covid-19 vaccination blocks for socially vulnerable groups.

“This grant will allow us to continue the important work of growing vaccination efforts in our community with a focus on equitable distribution,” Stamford Health President and CEO Kathleen Silard said.

The new expansion of “No Barriers” will focus on a door-to-door approach to increase vaccination efforts and reduce vaccine hesitancy in the communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

The goal of the in-person approach is to dispel misinformation, further educate the community about the benefits of vaccination, and connect people to a vaccine clinic.

Those efforts are anticipated to begin as early as this week.

Stamford Health’s vaccination efforts have been increasing rapidly with the recent vaccine super site opening in Stamford’s Harbor Point area. To date, Stamford Health has administered over 117,000 vaccinations to the community with an additional 15,000-plus appointments scheduled in the weeks ahead.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 1.9 million residents have received a first dose of a vaccination, and nearly 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated. Connecticut is the first state in the country to fully vaccinate over 50% of its adults over the age of 18; approximately 69% of that cohort have received at least one dose.

All Connecticut residents over the age of 16 are currently eligible to receive the vaccines. To locate a vaccination clinic, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.