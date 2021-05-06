Judith Ripka jewelry store coming to The Westchester

Luxury jewelry brand Judith Ripka is opening its first New York store in over 10 years, at The Westchester, in June.

It is the New York company’s first store to open since it was acquired by Xcel Brands for $22.5 million in 2014.

The new, 1,200-square-foot space will feature the brand’s jewelry and watch collections.

“The White Plains and surrounding communities have such an artistic flair and appreciation for luxury, both of which we are delighted to be part of,” said Xcel Brands Chairman and CEO Bob D’Loren.

“We’ve been seeing considerable growth online from customers outside of the New York City area. To better serve our customers, we expect to continue expanding our physical presence.”

A spokesperson said that the store has been designed “to be more of a modern art gallery, showcasing not only Judith Ripka’s fine jewelry, but also displaying elevated objects and gift items,” all of which will be available for purchase.

Work by different artists will be displayed on a rotating basis, starting with fine art photographer Laurent Elie Badessi.