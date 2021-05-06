Home Aviation Expanded facility and new carrier arriving at Tweed Airport

Expanded facility and new carrier arriving at Tweed Airport

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Tweed New Haven Airport is planning for a major expansion of its facility and the arrival of a new commercial carrier.

Tweed
Tweed airport entrance. Photo by Phil Hall.

The expansion will include a 74,000-square-foot terminal on the East Haven side of the airport, along with an extension to the runway to accommodate more commercial traffic.

Avports, the management company in charge of operations at Tweed, will finance the expansion, which is budgeted at $70 million, and is forecasting the creation of up to 11,000 jobs and $47 million a year in local and state tax revenue as a result of this plan.

The airport is welcoming the arrival of Avelo Airlines, a startup budget carrier that began operations last month. Tweed will be the first East Coast airport served by Avelo, which focuses on West Coast destinations. Avelo is expected to arrive at Tweed this summer, but has yet to announce which routes it will service from the airport.

For years, Tweed’s progress has been stymied by an inability to expand due to a 2009 state statute limiting its runway length to 5,600 feet. In July 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a 23-page decision that voided the 2009 statute and overturned a 2017 lower court ruling against the airport. The Court of Appeals acknowledged that Tweed’s runway is “one of the shortest commercial airport runways in the country” and said that the final determination on its runway length lies with the Federal Aviation Administration and not the state.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court to review the appeals court ruling and determine whether the airport can sue the state under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. But the Supreme Court denied Tong’s petition in March 2020, allowing the appeals court ruling to stand.

Last fall, Tweed briefly lost its sole commercial carrier when American Airlines said it would cease flights from the airport. The airline changed its mind and resumed its daily service connecting Tweed and Philadelphia International Airport in January.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleManufacturer receives $750K grant to produce PPE in Rockland facility
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here