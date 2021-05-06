MrBeast Burger opens ‘ghost kitchens’ at two Hudson Valley locations

The MrBeast Burger fast-food delivery service has set up operations at two Hudson Valley sites.

The service operates as a “ghost kitchen” within an established restaurant, creating specific menu items designed strictly for app-based ordering and home delivery. MrBeast Burger was briefly in the region in February at Joe’s Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction. It is now operating at the Spins Bowl locations in Carmel and Poughkeepsie.

MrBeast is Jimmy Donaldson, the 22-year-old star of a YouTube channel which has gained worldwide popularity for videos featuring zany stunts and challenges, along with often-outrageous displays of financial benevolence.

MrBeast Burger opened its first ghost kitchen in North Carolina last November and has since expanded to roughly 600 locations nationwide; the business also operates in several Canadian markets.