PepsiCo unveils Soulboost sparking water beverage line

Phil Hall
PepsiCo has rolled out a new product line with Soulboost, a sparkling water beverage flavored with fruit juice.

soulboost pepsicoThe product line consists of two varieties dubbed Lift and Ease. The Lift offerings include 200mg of panax ginseng – which the Purchase-based company described as helping to “support mental stamina” – in blue pomegranate and black cherry citrus flavors.

The Ease drinks are meant to support relaxation via 200mg of L-theanine and a choice of blackberry passionfruit and strawberry rose flavors.

“Our world-class research and development team developed Soulboost by pinpointing desirable functional ingredients L-theanine and panax ginseng and adding them into great-tasting sparkling water beverages to help people truly feel the moment, whether they need to support mental stamina to make it through a busy day or a moment of relaxation to help unwind – or both,” said Danielle Barbaro, vice president of research and design at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Soulboost is available in 12 oz. cans and is being sold via e-commerce and through select natural food retailers.

