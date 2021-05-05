Home Arts & Leisure HBO Max series seeks extras for filming at Vassar College campus

HBO Max series seeks extras for filming at Vassar College campus

By
Bridget McCusker
-
SHARE

The Hudson Valley Film Commission shared on a Facebook post a casting call for a new HBO Max show that will be filmed partially at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie.

Vassar College HBO casting call
Image courtesy Vassar College

The show, titled “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” is a teen comedy-drama cocreated by Mindy Kaling and cowritten by Justin Noble. It stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, and is set at a New England college.

Those interested in participating can be considered to do so in the roles of a college student, female soccer player or faculty member.

The roles are paid, background and nonspeaking, and the filming days will be throughout June and July.

The form to apply can be accessed here; applications are currently being accepted.

The show began filming in Los Angeles in November 2020.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here