Danbury’s FuelCell Energy signs $8M contract with U.S. Department of Energy

Danbury’s FuelCell Energy has signed an $8 million contract with the U.S. Department of Energy for a project that develops ultra-high efficiency solid oxide fuel cells for power generation.

The agreement marks FuelCell Energy’s latest step in the commercial deployment of its fuel cell technology.

“We continue to make progress in advancing our solid oxide fuel cell platform toward commercialization with the aid of key DOE programs in addition to our own capital investment,” President and CEO Jason Few said.

“FuelCell Energy is committed to providing distributed power platforms that help modernize the electric grid, provide a path to decarbonization, deliver energy resiliency and offer a solution to more seamlessly integrate intermittent sources of renewable power like wind and solar,” Few said.