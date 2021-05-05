Stamford approves its second medical marijuana dispensary

A second medical marijuana dispensary has been approved by the Stamford Zoning Board, which will bring the county’s number of such businesses to four.
Fine Fettle Dispensary, which operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Newington, Storrs and Willimantic as well as in Massachusetts, plans to open its latest facility at 12 Research Drive. Stamford’s other dispensary, at 814 E. Main St., is operated by Curaleaf.
There are currently 18 dispensaries in the state, with Fine Fettle relocating its Storrs facility to Stamford. Others within Fairfield County are Bluepoint Wellness of Westport and Compassionate Care Center in Bethel.
According to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, as of May 2 there were 53,119 registered medical marijuana patients in the state, with 11,925 of those in Fairfield County.
Hi! I am the COO of Fine Fettle. Thank you so much for writing this article! We’re very excited to be a part of Stamford and Fairfield County. However, there is one correction needed in this article. There are NOT 19 licenses now in the state. Fine Fettle is completing a change of location on a license from Storrs-Mansfield to Stamford to be able to open here.