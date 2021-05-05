Home Fairfield Former Chipotle exec named COO at Danbury’s Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill

Phil Hall
The Danbury-headquartered restaurant chain Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill has hired Eric Friedman as its new chief operating officer.

Friedman was previously New England team director for Chipotle. In his new role, Friedman will lead the chain’s growth strategy, with the goal of doubling the number of restaurants over the next 12 months.

Salas Fresca operates three eateries in Connecticut – Danbury, New Haven and West Hartford – and eight in New York – Bedford Hills, Carmel, Cross River, LaGrange, Mamaroneck, Peekskill, Poughkeepsie and Yorktown.

“A big reason for Salsa Fresca’s long-term success, and why I believe it will continue to be sustainable, is because the culture is focused on empowering their people,” Friedman said.

“A key factor in growth will be keeping that culture where it is. We want to retain that same engaging experience in all of our new restaurants, and keep that same feel that we have today, over the years to come.”

Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

