Former Chipotle exec named COO at Danbury’s Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill

The Danbury-headquartered restaurant chain Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill has hired Eric Friedman as its new chief operating officer.

Friedman was previously New England team director for Chipotle. In his new role, Friedman will lead the chain’s growth strategy, with the goal of doubling the number of restaurants over the next 12 months.

Salas Fresca operates three eateries in Connecticut – Danbury, New Haven and West Hartford – and eight in New York – Bedford Hills, Carmel, Cross River, LaGrange, Mamaroneck, Peekskill, Poughkeepsie and Yorktown.

“A big reason for Salsa Fresca’s long-term success, and why I believe it will continue to be sustainable, is because the culture is focused on empowering their people,” Friedman said.

“A key factor in growth will be keeping that culture where it is. We want to retain that same engaging experience in all of our new restaurants, and keep that same feel that we have today, over the years to come.”