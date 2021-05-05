Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut expands into Westchester

Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut has opened its first Westchester location in Harrison.

The office at 440 Mamaroneck Ave. will provide diagnostic and treatment services for fertility preservation, infertility, nutrition counseling, andrology services including semen analysis and intrauterine insemination, and third-party reproduction.

“We are so excited to share this news of expansion with our patients in New York, offering convenient access to world class care to those in Westchester County and nearby communities,” says Ilana Ressler, reproductive endocrinologist at RMA of Connecticut and one of the lead physicians working out of the Harrison office.

“The new office will be a full satellite operation, consisting of welcoming meeting spaces, multiple exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, and diagnostic testing capabilities,” she said.

The company has offices in Norwalk, Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull, as well as a Hudson Valley office in Poughkeepsie.