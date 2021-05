The Trader Joe’s grocery chain will be opening its fourth Westchester location later this year in Yorktown.

Yorktown Town Supervisor Matthew Slater reported receiving plans for the store, which will be based in the Lowe’s Shopping Center on Crompond Road. The store is expected to open in the fall.

Trader Joe’s operates Westchester stores in Hartsdale, Larchmont and Scarsdale. Over the Fairfield County border, Trader Joe’s can be found in Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Stamford and Westport.