Mayfest to be held at Walkway Over the Hudson May 8 and 9

Mayfest to be held at Walkway Over the Hudson May 8 and...

This weekend, more than 100 vendors from across the Hudson Valley will converge at the west approach to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail for Mayfest Farmers and Makers Market.

The selection of vendors includes farms, breweries, distilleries, wineries, food and beverage vendors, culinary specialties, craft artisans, beauty and wellness product makers, pet specialties, arts and entertainment and nonprofit groups.

Entry to the park and trail is free and open to the public as usual, but the event will also include a designated tasting area with beer, wine and spirits samples for which entry will cost $25. Tickets are limited to discourage large gatherings.

All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Walkway and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail, the hosts of the event.

Other highlights include art installations, a petting zoo, photos with superheroes, free activities and crafts for children, bartender demos and the opportunity to meet American Idol contestant Laila Mach of New Paltz.

All mothers who attend can receive a free flower in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Parking is free at the Walkway’s town of Lloyd lot at 87 Haviland Road in Highland, the Bridgeview Plaza lot at 3650 Route 9W in Highland and the Poughkeepsie train station. Shuttle service will be provided for free from Bridgeview Plaza and the Poughkeepsie Station.

Safety measures ,including social distancing and wearing face coverings are required, and entry for walk-up admission may be delayed if the event reaches capacity.

Mayfest will be open from noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.