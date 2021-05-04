Former Windward School campus in White Plains for sale

The Windward School’s property on Windward Avenue in a residential section of White Plains is for sale, according to real estate brokerage firm RM Friedland, which announced today that it has been retained as advisor and exclusive broker for the sale.

RM Friedland said that the property is not being marketed with an asking price and did not place a value on the 5.35-acre site.

In 2019, the Windward School sought and received city approval to move to Mamaroneck Avenue from the site at 5 and 13 Windward Avenue that it had occupied for several decades.

The former campus site is currently vacant with 38,000 square feet of space in four buildings of varying construction and size. The property is zoned R1-12.5 residential for single-family homes.

The campus is located in the Rosedale neighborhood of White Plains located in the southeast part of the city, just off the Hutchinson River Parkway.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a property that is zoned residential for single-family home development in a highly desirable and centrally located neighborhood in White Plains,” said John Barrett, managing director for the investment sales division of RM Friedland told the Business Journal.

Barrett said that it is not unusual for properties to be brought to market without asking prices attached.

He also said that the company expects strong interest from prospective purchasers in view of the recent increase in both residential and commercial real estate activity in Westchester and other New York City suburban areas.

The Windward School is a coeducational, independent day school dedicated to providing a proven instructional program for children with language-based learning disabilities.

Windward currently has two campuses in Westchester County: its lower school for grades 1-5 located at 1275 Mamaroneck Ave. and the middle school for grades 6-9 is located at 40 West Red Oak Ln. in White Plains. There is also a Manhattan campus at 212 East 93rd St.