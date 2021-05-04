Harrison apartments, Wood Works, sell for $15.6M

Wood Works, a 36-unit apartment complex at 550 Halstead Ave. in Harrison, has sold for $15.6 million, according to real estate services firm CBRE, which represented the seller, Lighthouse Living.

The name of the buyer was not disclosed. As of the morning of May 4, documents that would have identified the property buyer had not yet been filed with the Westchester County Clerk’s Office.

CBRE said its staff members Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Eric Apfel, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley and David Gavin worked on the transaction.

“The offering received considerable interest from the market which is a testament to the quality of the property,” Pride said. “Lighthouse Living does an exceptional job developing highly desirable assets that are fantastic places for residents to live given the quality of the location in a building with robust amenities that are tailored to the affluent renters in the market.”

Built in 2017, the building features a rooftop deck with outdoor TVs, a fitness room and covered parking. The apartments are outfitted with quartz countertops, plank flooring, oversized windows, walk-in closets and baths with designer finishes.

Lighthouse had positioned Wood Works as the first building to be put up in downtown Harrison in more than 30 years and pointed out that it was constructed on the site of the former Port Chester Lumber Yard that had been in business for about 60 years.

An online apartment rental site showed several one-bedroom apartments available in Wood Works with rents from $2,512 to $2,588 a month.

Lighthouse Living was founded by developer David Mann, who serves as its president. The company has developed apartment buildings in White Plains; Port Chester; Westport, Connecticut; Hackensack, New Jersey; and Greenville, South Carolina.