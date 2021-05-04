W. R. Berkley names Linda Eppolito president of oil and gas division

Linda A. Eppolito has been appointed president of Berkley Oil & Gas, according to W. R. Berkley Corp. of Greenwich.

Effective immediately, Eppolito succeeds Carol A. Randall at the Houston-based Oil & Gas division. Randall has been named chairman of the operating unit.

Eppolito joined Berkley Oil & Gas in July 2010, most recently serving as its chief financial officer. She has 27 years of property and casualty insurance industry experience and extensive knowledge within the energy specialty.

Randall joined Berkley Oil & Gas in 2009 to build, develop and lead the newly formed business. As chairman, she will actively support the team across industry matters that impact the firm’s business partners, brokers and insureds and throughout the energy industry.