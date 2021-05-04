Stratford’s Shannon Lawn & Landscaping expanding into retail market

Family-owned Shannon Lawn & Landscaping is making its first foray into the retail market with Shannon Landscape & Garden Center.

Located at 1111 Honeyspot Road in Stratford, the new endeavor will carry a large variety of trees, shrubs, vegetables, flowers, fertilizer products, seed, tools, mulch and soil.

Owned by Michael Shannon, his wife Christine and Michael’s brother, John — all of Stratford – Shannon Lawn & Landscaping was started in 1987, and services over 2,000 customers and employs 35.

A ribbon-cutting for the Landscape & Garden Center, featuring Mayor Laura Hoydick, will take place on Friday, May 7, at noon.