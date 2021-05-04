Poughkeepsie Galleria to phase in expanded operating hours starting in May

The Poughkeepsie Galleria announced on May 3 that it will begin an expansion of its operating hours starting on May 7.

Amid the national vaccine rollout and rising consumer confidence in store shopping, the mall reported that they have seen steady increases in traffic and customer demand for a return to normal hours.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Poughkeepsie Galleria, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of Regal Cinema and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days,” said Kate Fakler, general manager of the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

The mall is currently open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The first phase will start on May 7, at which point hours will change from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Sunday hours will remain from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On June 28, the second phase will begin, at which point the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day except Sundays, hours for which will remain from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The announcement also noted that several full- and part-time employment positions are currently open for applications.