Yonkers begins new solar effort

The city of Yonkers, two nonprofits and two business entities have joined in a clean-energy effort to bring solar power generation to some well-known real estate.

The nonprofits are Sustainable Westchester, a consortium of municipalities in Westchester County that is helping develop the use of solar, and Groundwork Hudson Valley, which works on environmental projects in local communities.

The businesses are Robert Martin Co., whose real estate portfolio includes the South Westchester Executive Park in Yonkers, and solar developer G&S Solar.

The initiative involves creating five new solar panel installations by G&S Solar on buildings owned by Robert Martin in the Executive Boulevard area where its South Westchester Executive Park is located. The installations are to be part of the Community Solar program, which offers electric users in a community who participate up to 10% off their monthly electric bills.

“Renewable energy sources like solar continue to be on the rise in Yonkers and this Community Solar project leverages the city’s commitment to further greening our energy supply,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers is participating in the program.

“Community Solar makes the benefits of solar available to everyone, not just to homeowners who can afford solar installations on their own homes,” explained Nina Orville, executive director of Sustainable Westchester. She encouraged Yonkers residents to “take advantage of the opportunity to save money while supporting local renewable energy. “

Robert Martin CEO Tim Jones said the company foresees solar installations at its various properties capable of generating more than 10 megawatts of electricity in the not-too-distant future. A megawatt is 1 million watts of electricity.

According to John Faltings, CEO of New York City-based G&S Solar, “We have developed hundreds of solar projects across the East Coast, but it is most gratifying that we are now rolling out a portfolio of projects in our backyard, Westchester County.”

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) awarded nearly $695,000 in incentives through its NY-Sun program for the five new Yonkers installations.