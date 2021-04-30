Home Latest News PepsiCo commits $1M to program bringing soccer to Black and Hispanic communities

PepsiCo commits $1M to program bringing soccer to Black and Hispanic communities

Phil Hall
PepsiCo has rolled out “Team of Champions,” a $1 million, three-year program to support soccer in predominantly Black and Hispanic areas across the country.

Photo courtesy of PepsiCo.

The Team of Champions will launch with a “Starting Eleven” of 11 community-level organizations in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, El Paso and Washington, D.C.

The Purchase-headquartered company will provide those organizations with soccer apparel and equipment and provide funding for athlete mentoring and coaching plus fan experiences.

“As one of the fastest-growing and unifying sports in the United States, we saw an opportunity to leverage our largest global platform – UEFA Champions League – and the game as a force for good,” said Esperanza Teasdale, vice president and general manager of the Hispanic business unit at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “With ‘Team of Champions,’ we’re building upon decades of experience and commitment on and off the field to equalize access to the game and bring smiles and opportunity through soccer.”

