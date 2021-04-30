Leading regional companies lend their support for Equality Act passage

A renewed push to secure the Congressional passage of the Equality Act has been helped by the nation’s most prominent and influential corporations, including prominent companies in Westchester and Fairfield County.

The Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which consists of more than 400 top companies, called on the U.S. Senate to follow the example of the House of Representatives, which voted 224-206 on Feb. 25 to pass the legislation.

The bill would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in areas including housing, credit, employment, education and public accommodations.

Among the regional companies lending their support to the initiative are Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. in Ridgefield, Bridgewater Associates in Westport, Danone North America in White Plains, FactSet Research Systems Inc. in Norwalk, IBM Corp. in Armonk, Mastercard in Purchase, PepsiCo in Purchase, Synchrony in Stamford, Xerox in Norwalk and Xylem Inc. in Rye Brook.

President Joe Biden repeated his support for the Equality Act in his April 28 address to a joint session of Congress.

Sen. Jeff Markey (D-Massachusetts) introduced the Senate version of the bill, but it will need to reach a 60-vote threshold to bypass a filibuster.