Longtime architect George Perham creates new firm in Norwalk

Longtime architect George Perham, formerly a partner at Bridgeport’s Antinozzi Associates, has formed Visionary Interiors Architecture (VIA) at the Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk.

“Design solutions should be unique to each client, not generic,” Perham said. “Design solutions must be representative of the company’s brand, culture, and message. My team and I believe that each and every design solution should be unique and important to the people working in the spaces and rooms.”

Stephanie Barbagiovonni, who also worked at Antinozzi, is joining Perham at the new firm as partner and vice president.

Perham, who was principle in charge of all of Antinozzi Associates corporate and interior design projects, was director at large of the Construction Institute, an association of professionals working to improve the construction industry by sharing experiences and developing business leaders.

The new firm will focus on commercial interiors.