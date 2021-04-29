APT Metrics signs long-term lease in Westport

APT Metrics, the human resources consultant in Darien, has signed a long-term, 2,700-square-foot lease at 320 Post Road West in Westport.

The tenant will occupy part of the second floor of the property, an 18,000-square-foot office building that recently underwent major renovations.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Klimek represented the landlord in the transaction. The tenant was represented by Adam Cognetta of Choyce Peterson Inc.

“Vacancy rates for office properties in Westport continue to shrink at a precipitous rate and quality buildings such as this one are hard to come by,” Klimek said.