UConn to begin Master's of Fintech program

Phil Hall
The University of Connecticut’s School of Business is creating a master’s degree program in financial technology, more commonly known as “fintech.”

The program was approved by a vote of the UConn Board of Trustees and will offer courses in advanced business analytics, technology solutions and financial services. The first cohort will begin in the spring 2022 semester at UConn’s Hartford campus, and a second cohort will be added later at UConn Stamford.

“Robinhood, Square, Airbnb, Instacart, Uber Eats, Venmo and many other companies are deeply invested in the fintech revolution,’’ said John A. Elliott, dean of the School of Business. “Companies large and small are eager to hire experts in this high-paying field. This is a new, fresh, exciting and revolutionary space, and it offers vast opportunities to those who pursue it.”

This is the second graduate program launched by the School of Business this year. In February, the school announced the creation of an online MBA program that will begin this fall.

Phil Hall
