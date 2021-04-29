Home Fairfield Amtrak offers 50% fare discounts for 50th anniversary

Phil Hall
Amtrak is celebrating its 50th anniversary of operations with a promotion that cuts 50% off its fares.

Amtrak
The promotion covers ticket purchases made through May 5 for one-way coach and Acela business class travel between June 2 and Nov. 13. Fare segments range from $50 and lower.

Fare discounts are available on all Amtrak routes excluding the New Haven-Springfield Shuttle, the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Pacific Surfliner, and Amtrak’s 7000-8999 thruway connecting services.

“Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving toward the future – setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives and extending access to new communities,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said.

