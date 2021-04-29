Exclusive: Merritt 7 announces 50,000 SF in new leases

Norwalk’s Merritt 7 is welcoming a pair of new tenants whose combined transactions total nearly 50,000 square feet of leasing.

Frontier Communications is now leasing 48,000 square feet of office space in the complex’s Building 401 – the company maintains its headquarters at Merritt 7. Real Estate University is taking a 1,259-square-foot suite in Building 101.

The six-building, 1.4 million-square-foot Merritt 7 office park has been undergoing a renovation program, and the complex’s management has highlighted its advanced air filtration system, which had been in place prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as a selling point in attracting and maintaining tenants. The system utilizes dual MERV-8 and MERV-15 filters – the latter is the same grade used in general surgery settings.

“Our system introduces 20% fresh air throughout the day and purges 100% of the air after hours,” said John Busby, Marcus Partners’ head of property management. “Current and prospective tenants feel reassured once they learn about our system and process. The response has been phenomenal.”

“We are delighted that Frontier Communications will be keeping its headquarters at M7 and are thrilled to welcome Real Estate University to our diverse array of tenants,” said Margaret Egan, Clarion Partners’ senior vice president of asset management.

“The renovation program and abundance of assorted meeting spaces and outdoor recreation areas have been well-received by tenants, and our state-of-the-art dual air filtration system and rigorous Covid re-entry protocols are giving tenants and prospects an added level of comfort and confidence in our property.”