Rhinebeck Bank expands in Orange County with new Middletown branch

Phil Hall
Rhinebeck Bank has received regulatory approval to open a branch at 357 E. Main St. in Middletown.

The branch is expected to start serving customers by mid-May. Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of Rhinebeck Bank offering personal and business financial planning services, will also be part of the branch.

The Middletown office will be the fourth Rhinebeck Bank location to open in Orange County, following branches in Goshen, Monroe and Warwick. A fifth branch is scheduled to open in July in Newburgh.

“The opening of our Middletown branch is an important part of our Orange County expansion effort,” said Rhinebeck Bank President and CEO Michael J. Quinn.

“As a strong community bank, I’m confident our longstanding commitment to personal service, along with our full suite of banking and lending services, will be welcomed by the Middletown community.”

