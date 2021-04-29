Former 24 Hour Fitness in Yonkers sells for $4.25 million

A Rhode Island real estate company has bought the former 24 Hour Fitness building in Yonkers for $4.25 million.

Katz & Associates, a real estate broker and advisory firm with offices in New York City and throughout the eastern United States, announced the sale on April 26.

The 1.69 acre property contains a freestanding building at 589 Tuckahoe Road.

The buyer is Carpionato Group of Johnston, Rhode Island.

The 24 Hour Fitness location in the building closed last year. The company closed more than 100 locations out of the more than 400 it previously held nationwide in the process of declaring bankruptcy and committing to a restructuring plan.

It retains several Westchester locations in Scarsdale, Pelham Manor and Yorktown Heights.