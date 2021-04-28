SBA’s restaurant fund applications open on May 3; Free drinks for the vaccinated in CT

Applications for grants from the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund can be submitted beginning at noon on May 3, the U.S. Small Business Administration has announced.

Restaurants, bars, caterers and similar businesses hit by the pandemic can register in advance beginning at 9 a.m. on April 30 at restaurants.sba.gov.

The fund, established by the American Rescue Plan Act, provides recipients with debt-free support equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business, and is capped at $5 million per physical location. There is no requirement to repay the funds as long as they are used by March 11, 2023.

In addition, eligible businesses that have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include food trucks, bakeries, brewpubs and breweries, wineries and distilleries, among others.

During the restaurant fund’s first 21 days, the SBA will prioritize small businesses owned by women, veterans or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Following that, the funds will be awarded in the order in which applications were approved.

The organization estimates that the application review process will take about 14 days.

On a more local level, the Connecticut Restaurant Association has partnered with the state to launch the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, where participating restaurants will offer complimentary drinks to vaccinated patrons beginning on May 19.

To take part in the promotion, customers need to provide proof that they have received either one or both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, at which point they can select from a list of drinks (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) set by each participating restaurant. The promotion limits drinks to one per person, and purchase of food is required.

“Helping get as many people vaccinated as possible is the best way to get customers back out to restaurants, helping create jobs and bolster local economies throughout Connecticut,” CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch said.

The campaign will run through the end of May. Once registered at ctrestaurant.org/drinksonus, participating restaurants will determine which drinks they will offer; they are being asked to provide at least one nonalcoholic option, but can include as many different choices for patrons as they choose.

Fairfield County restaurants participating so far include Don Memo, Kawa Ni, Match Burger Lobster, and The Whelk in Westport; Lila Rose and Taco Daddy in Stamford; and Match in Norwalk.

A full list of participating restaurants will continue to be updated at ctvisit.com/drinksonus.