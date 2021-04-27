Fairfield U.’s Alumni Hall demolished to make way for new Arena & Convention Center

Demolition of one of the longest-standing buildings on Fairfield University’s campus, Alumni Hall, took place yesterday morning to make way for the construction of the school’s new Arena and Convention Center.

The original Alumni Hall architect, John Phelan, was onsite for a final walk-through of the building, along with Fairfield University President Mark R. Nemec, Vice President Marketing and Communications Jennifer Anderson, Vice President for University Advancement Wally Hallas, Director of Athletics Paul Schlickmann, men’s basketball Coach Jay Youn, and Vice President for Facilities Management David Frassinelli.

The Frassinelli family has had a long association with the university, starting with the construction of Xavier and Berchmans halls in the 1940s. They built most of the school’s buildings up to the 1980s, equaling about 1 million square feet.

Built in 1959, Alumni Hall was home to the university’s three-time MAAC Champion men’s and women’s basketball teams, and the 11-time MAAC Champion volleyball team. The venue has also housed such musical acts as The Beach Boys, The Byrds and John Legend.

Construction by Gilbane Building Co. on the Arena and Convocation Center began this spring. Designed by Architects and Planners of Centerbrook, the new 85,000-square-foot, 3,500-seat facility will include a state-of-the-art broadcast and media center, luxury seating and lounge areas.

Projected to open in 2022, the facility will be home to Fairfield’s Division I basketball and volleyball programs, Fairfield Prep basketball and will host convocations, concerts and gatherings for the university and public.