Xerox acquires Canada’s Groupe CT

Xerox has acquired Groupe CT Inc., an independent document management provider based in Laval, Quebec. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks the second time since last year that the Norwalk-headquartered Xerox has bought a Canadian company focused on the small and midsize business (SMB) sector.

In March 2020, Xerox picked up Digitex Canada, a software services provider in Red Deer County, Alberta.

“SMBs play a crucial role in Canada’s economy,” said Martin Bachant, president of Canadian Operations at Xerox.

“We are committed to helping Canadian SMBs survive and thrive in the current climate and beyond. They need tailored solutions and to work with local market experts such as Groupe CT and Digitex, who understand their requirements and can support their growth.”