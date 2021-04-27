Home Fairfield Xerox acquires Canada’s Groupe CT

Xerox acquires Canada’s Groupe CT

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Xerox has acquired Groupe CT Inc., an independent document management provider based in Laval, Quebec. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks the second time since last year that the Norwalk-headquartered Xerox has bought a Canadian company focused on the small and midsize business (SMB) sector.

In March 2020, Xerox picked up Digitex Canada, a software services provider in Red Deer County, Alberta.

“SMBs play a crucial role in Canada’s economy,” said Martin Bachant, president of Canadian Operations at Xerox.

“We are committed to helping Canadian SMBs survive and thrive in the current climate and beyond. They need tailored solutions and to work with local market experts such as Groupe CT and Digitex, who understand their requirements and can support their growth.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleXPO Logistics to run new Apple facility in Indiana
Next articleSHU-grown FinTron Invest of Westport launches
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here