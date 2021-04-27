Home Fairfield XPO Logistics to run new Apple facility in Indiana

XPO Logistics to run new Apple facility in Indiana

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Apple Inc. has tapped Greenwich-based XPO Logistics to operate a new facility and distribution center in Clayton, Indiana.

XPO logisticsApple allocated $100 million from its advanced manufacturing fund into the new operation, which is being designed to accelerate delivery timelines and personalization on Apple’s product line. The facility is expected to create 500 jobs and is part of Apple’s $430 billion initiative to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing base.

“We’re thrilled to join Apple in creating hundreds of jobs in this next-generation distribution center,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO of XPO Logistics Europe and incoming chief executive of GXO Logistics Inc., the company’s soon-to-launch contract logistics division.

“Our team of experts will use the latest technology to quickly fulfill personalized versions of Apple’s iconic products for consumers.”

The financial terms of XPO’s duties were not disclosed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleAnniversary
Next articleXerox acquires Canada’s Groupe CT
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here