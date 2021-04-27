XPO Logistics to run new Apple facility in Indiana

Apple Inc. has tapped Greenwich-based XPO Logistics to operate a new facility and distribution center in Clayton, Indiana.

Apple allocated $100 million from its advanced manufacturing fund into the new operation, which is being designed to accelerate delivery timelines and personalization on Apple’s product line. The facility is expected to create 500 jobs and is part of Apple’s $430 billion initiative to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing base.

“We’re thrilled to join Apple in creating hundreds of jobs in this next-generation distribution center,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO of XPO Logistics Europe and incoming chief executive of GXO Logistics Inc., the company’s soon-to-launch contract logistics division.

“Our team of experts will use the latest technology to quickly fulfill personalized versions of Apple’s iconic products for consumers.”

The financial terms of XPO’s duties were not disclosed.