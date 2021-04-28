Lynne Richardson named dean at Iona’s LaPenta School of Business

Iona College has named Lynne Richardson as the new dean of the LaPenta School of Business.

Richardson comes to the New Rochelle-based school from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she had served as dean of the college of business since 2011 and also served as chief financial officer from 2017 to 2018. Earlier in her career, she had been dean of the business schools at Mississippi State University and Ball State University.

Richardson replaces Richard Highfield, who served as interim dean since July 2019. Highfield replaced William B. Lamb, who stepped down after two years at Iona to join the edtech consulting company EAB.

“I am honored to be selected as dean of the LaPenta School of Business,” Richardson said. “Everyone I interacted with during the interview process was passionate about helping Iona students reach their full potential, which is why I am in higher education. Together, we will continue to develop and nurture meaningful relationships with the business community and Iona alumni, connecting students to vital pathways for both academic and career success.”