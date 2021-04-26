Home Crime Bridgeport tax preparer indicted on 13 fraud charges

By
Phil Hall
-
Torise Baker, a Bridgeport tax preparer, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford on 13 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent income tax returns.

Torise Baker via her LinkedIn portrait.

Baker prepared tax returns for clients through her company 101 Things 2 Do LLC. According to the charges brought against her, Baker prepared numerous federal tax returns for clients between 2014 and 2016 that were riddled with false deductions, including unreimbursed business expenses, charitable contributions and tax preparation fees. Baker was also accused of failing to file her own federal tax return for 2015.

Baker, 37, faces a maximum term of imprisonment of three years on each of the 13 tax fraud counts against her, while the one count of failure to file an income tax return carries a maximum term of one year in prison.

Baker pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. Her trial has yet to be scheduled.

The investigation is being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division.  The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter S. Jongbloed.

