Monroe greenlights permit for new commercial vehicle facility

The Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a special permit for a commercial vehicle facility for a fleet of 400 delivery vans at 10 Victoria Drive.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, Gen IV LLC proposed the construction of a 10,000-square-foot office building at the 25.75-acre parcel on Victoria Drive with a small gatehouse and a parking lot that would accommodate 668 delivery van spaces and 43 personal vehicle spaces. Town Planner Rick Schultz said the applicant offered assurances the project could provide Monroe with $544,189 in annual tax revenue.

The planned occupant of the facility was not identified, but during a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last August the applicant’s attorney stated the business would do deliveries for the company’s new facility in Trumbull – a reference which significantly narrows the potential choices down to Amazon, which has a distribution center in Trumbull.

Among the conditions of the commission’s approval is the annual submission of a personal property declaration to the town assessor to ensure the town receives all of the tax revenue it is due, and the installation of traffic signs for the multipurpose trail intersecting Victoria Drive.

The hours of operation of the facility will be restricted from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., with exceptions made for holidays and special circumstances.