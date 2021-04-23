Warby Parker set for May opening in Westchester Mall

Direct-to-consumer eyewear brand Warby Parker has opened over 100 stores in the U.S. and Canada since 2013, and the latest brick-and-mortar addition will open May 1 in the Westchester Mall.

Warby Parker’s consumer-centric approach began with its online origins in 2010; customers were able to try on five frames at home at no charge, and select their choice from those options.

The “try on at home” feature remains, but now consumers can opt for the convenience of utilizing their retail locations as a “one-stop opportunity for all of their optical needs,” according to the company.

The new location will offer on-site eye exams and carry the brand’s full range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, blue-light filtering glasses and accessories, along with contact lenses from Warby Parker and other brands.

The store will be on retail level 3 of the mall, in the center corner next to Nordstrom and across from Starbucks.

For its opening weekend, it will offer all customers a free tote bag with any purchase.