Danbury’s Willow Park Apartments complex has been sold for $3.5 million.

The two-story property at 113-115 Park Ave. was built in 1972 and consists of 21 units with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The sale price equates to $169,047 per unit.

The Metro North Investment Sales Team of Northeast Private Client Group represented the seller, Palladian Management, and procured the buyer, Stockbridge Capital.