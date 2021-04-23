Home Hudson Valley Haven Court Apartments in Nyack sells for $3.4M

Haven Court Apartments in Nyack sells for $3.4M

Phil Hall
Nyack’s Haven Court Apartments complex has been sold for $3.4 million.

Haven Court Apartments in Nyack. Photo courtesy Redwood Realty Advisors.

The 22-unit Tudor-style property was built in 1930 and consists of four two-bedroom units, 12 one-bedroom units and six studio apartments. The property has been held by the same ownership group, Haven Court Apartments Co. Inc., since the 1970s.

Redwood Realty Advisors represented the seller and procured the buyer, a private investor based in New Jersey who plans on upgrading and rebranding the building.

“The sellers wanted to take advantage of strong investor demand that would allow them to garner attractive pricing and realize decades of appreciation,” said Michael Scrima, a director at Redwood Realty Advisors.

