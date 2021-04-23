Survey finds Americans split on requiring vaccination proof for workplace return

American are split on whether companies should require proof of Covid-19 vaccination before allowing employees to return to the workplace, according to a new survey conducted by Eagle Hill Consulting.

In a national poll of 1,027 adults, 49% believed proof of vaccination should be a mandatory requirement for anyone coming back to a workplace. 48% stated employers should require vaccines of their employees and 53% said employers should offer incentives to ensure their staffs are fully vaccinated.

As for those who are not vaccinated, 35% of survey respondents said employees who have yet to receive their shots should not be allowed to work in-person with those who were vaccinated.

Although 83% of respondents said non-vaccinated employees should be able to stay with their employer, 55% said non-vaccinated employees should not be given special allowances to work from home and 44% said non-vaccinated employees should not be allowed to travel for work.

Concerning the health safety protocols put in place in response to the pandemic, 84% of respondents said employers should require or encourage social distancing, while 81% believed mask use should continue in the workplace and 74% said employers should encourage or require temperature checks.

At the moment, 27% of all American adults have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Over 33% of Connecticut residents, and nearly 30% of New Yorkers, have been fully vaccinated.

“The bottom line for employers: they have to keep the lines of communication open with employees and really listen and respond to their concerns,” said Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill Consulting president and CEO. “Employees know their workplace will be different, but managing any type of change is often met with resistance. The stakes are even higher when workplace changes involve employee health and safety.”