President Container Group starts construction on new Wallkill manufacturing plant

On April 21, President Container Group, a maker of corrugated containers and point-of-purchase displays, broke ground on a $40 million expansion of its Wallkill manufacturing facility.

The 100,000-square-foot addition will bring the total square footage of the supercenter to 622,000. Housing a corrugator and converting equipment, the extension will increase production capacity to the facility, which currently operates 24 hours a day.

Between its current manufacturing operations in Wallkill and its corporate office in Moonachie, New Jersey, it employs roughly 500 people. Upon the anticipated completion in December 2021, the expansion will create 50 new jobs at President Container. A job fair will be held for interested individuals on April 24.

“We are extremely proud to break ground on President Container’s 100,000-square-foot expansion at our state-of-the-art super plant in Wallkill,” said Larry Grossbard, copresident of President Container Group. “We appreciate everyone’s support and expertise every day. It’s great to run a business in this community when you have this level of support.”

Over 100 people attended the groundbreaking event on Wednesday, including such local officials as Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus.

“This expansion is a testament to the commitment that President Container has made to Orange County over the years,” Neuhaus said. “I’m excited to continue to work with their talented team and I know that President Container will continue to thrive here.”

The company produces more than 2.3 billion square feet of corrugated products annually, mostly for items for the food and beverage, ecommerce, cosmetic and garment industries.