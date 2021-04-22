Home Fairfield Ray Dalio rolls out PrinciplesYou personality assessment service

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chairman of the Westport-headquartered hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has launched PrinciplesYou, a free online personality assessment service.

Image via PrinciplesYou website.

According to a statement released by Dalio’s office, the assessment service was designed by three psychologists and “combines rigorous psychometrics with years of insight derived from Dalio’s experiences” in building his company.

The assessment considers an individual’s tendencies, talents and opportunities for growth, and it also considers the person’s core traits and how they would play out in real-life scenarios.

A comparison feature enables two people who completed the test compare their results and learn about key aspects of their relationships.

Dalio is also offering PrinciplesUs, a version of the service to be used by companies as a people management tool.

“Knowing how you think and how others you interact with think is critical in getting what you want in both your personal life and in work,” said Dalio, adding the service is being offered for free “so everyone can benefit from it.”

