Port Chester’s MSquash to open academy in Norwalk

Phil Hall
MSquash, a Port Chester-based squash academy, has announced plans for a second location at 85 Water St. in Norwalk.

MSquash squash
Photo courtesy MSquash

The facility will feature a four-sided ASB ShowGlassCourt for Professional Squash Association and national competition and five ASB System 100 Courts, plus three multiball courts for sport training.

The Norwalk location will also include a medical grade squash movement testing and training studio and scanner designed to build strength and prevent injury, as well as a training study and a coaching team for new players.

Shaun Moxham, MSquash founder, said: “We are always driven by ‘the next level.’ The next level we need to take our athletes to, the next generation of training tools, the next generation of coaching practices. This new campus is completely in line with the just-released MSquash Performance Pathway Methodology, a roadmap for guiding players from one level to the next.”

The Norwalk site is scheduled to open in September. The first MSquash has been operating at 23 Waterfront Place in Port Chester since 2018.

