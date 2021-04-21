Home Education Private 5G network coming to UConn Stamford

By
Phil Hall
-
The University of Connecticut is teaming with AT&T to bring a private 5G network to the UConn Stamford campus.

The 5G capabilities will be used to support UConn Stamford’s Data Science Initiative, which includes the Stamford Startup Studio and the UConn Technology Incubation Program.
Build-out for the 5G lab is expected to finish by late summer.

“Our collaboration with AT&T helps make the university and the state stronger and enhances our focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and business partnership,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said.

“In UConn’s hands, ultra-fast, reliable connectivity will open doors of opportunity for students, businesses and the community, enabling innovation in countless areas,” said John Emra, president of AT&T’s New England region.

