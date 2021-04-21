Orange County’s Not Just Salads closing this week

Not Just Salads in New Windsor, which focused on healthier versions of restaurant staples, will be closing at the end of this week.

“After much consideration, I have made the decision to retire & start a new chapter in life,” said the restaurant’s owner on its website. “It has been our pleasure serving you these past 8 years & we thank you for your patronage. We will miss you all.”

Based at 215 Quassaick Ave., the restaurant was noted for its build-your-own-salad offering and its distinctive salad presentations, such as the “Queen Albacore.” It also provided homemade soups and chili, protein shakes and smoothies, and – for those whom healthy eating wasn’t a pressing obsession – deli sandwiches and burgers.