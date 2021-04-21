Beiersdorf, PwC moving into Stamford Plaza

RFR has announced the arrival of two new tenants at Stamford Plaza, encompassing approximately 47,000 square feet of leasing activity.

Beiersdorf Inc., the U.S. affiliate of the German skin care company Beiersdorf AG, signed a 27,942-square-foot lease for the entire third floor at the property of 3 Stamford Plaza and is moving its operations from Wilton.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is expanding its operations in a 19,450-square-foot space that occupies the entire eighth floor of 1 Stamford Plaza.

Margaret Carlson, RFR’s portfolio manager, and Cushman & Wakefield, represented the property in the transactions. Beiersdorf was represented by Edward Tonnessen and Paul Tortora of JLL and PwC was represented by Paul Kaufman of JLL.