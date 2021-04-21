Home Fairfield Beiersdorf, PwC moving into Stamford Plaza

Beiersdorf, PwC moving into Stamford Plaza

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

RFR has announced the arrival of two new tenants at Stamford Plaza, encompassing approximately 47,000 square feet of leasing activity.

3 Stamford Plaza
The lobby at 3 Stamford Plaza. Photo courtesy RFR

Beiersdorf Inc., the U.S. affiliate of the German skin care company Beiersdorf AG, signed a 27,942-square-foot lease for the entire third floor at the property of 3 Stamford Plaza and is moving its operations from Wilton.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is expanding its operations in a 19,450-square-foot space that occupies the entire eighth floor of 1 Stamford Plaza.

Margaret Carlson, RFR’s portfolio manager, and Cushman & Wakefield, represented the property in the transactions. Beiersdorf was represented by Edward Tonnessen and Paul Tortora of JLL and PwC was represented by Paul Kaufman of JLL.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articlePrivate 5G network coming to UConn Stamford
Next articleBipartisan deal reached to restore CT’s depleted unemployment insurance trust fund
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here