Danbury City Council approves $99M career academy

The Danbury City Council has voted unanimously to proceed with the $99 million career academy, which will serve students in grades 6-12 within the Summit at Danbury complex at 100 Reserve Road.

The council also voted to go ahead without a June 15 public referendum due to Covid concerns.

With occupancy scheduled to start in August 2024, the school will hold up to 1,400 students in approximately 210,000 square feet. Disciplines will include scientific innovation and medicine; global enterprise and economics; professional health services; art, engineering and design; communications and design; and information, cybersecurity and technology.

The state will cover 80% of construction costs, as long as the city meets an Oct. 1 application deadline.

Danbury Mayor Joe Cavo told the Business Journal in February that the school will help ease some of the overcrowding at the city’s high school and middle schools, which exists “because Danbury is a place that people want to come to.”

The mayor also has high hopes for the proposed Danbury Prospect Charter School, which is dependent on an approval from the state legislature, not all of whose members have expressed their support.

That school, which would house 550 students, has received a $25 million donation from an anonymous philanthropist.