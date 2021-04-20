White Plains-headquartered gaming accessory company Turtle Beach has added a seat to its board of directors, and Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of New York Life Investment Management and senior vice president of New York Life, will take it.

Hung has been with New York Life for over a decade and has served as CEO since 2015. Before that, she worked at several investment firms including Bridgewater Associates and Morgan Stanley.

Her background in capital markets and investment management was integral to her selection as a board member. Turtle Beach leaders deemed her expertise invaluable to their implementation of strategic growth initiatives.

“We have been looking to add to our capital markets expertise for quite some time now and we are very pleased to announce the addition of our newest board member, Ms. Yie-Hsin Hung, who brings over three decades of significant capital markets, M&A, capital allocation and executive leadership to Turtle Beach,” said Juergen Stark, chairman of the board and CEO of Turtle Beach Corp.

Hung’s recognition in the financial services sector is widespread. Last year, she was named in Barron’s list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance and in American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance. She was also named Person of the Year for the 2019 Markets Choice Awards and received the Inspirational Leader Award from Ascend, a Pan-Asian leadership network, in the same year.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know all the directors and am delighted to be joining the excellent board at Turtle Beach, particularly at this exciting time as the company continues expanding into new categories and geographies with a balance sheet that creates significant strategic flexibility,” Hung said.

Hung’s role on the board was announced and became effective April 19. She will also serve as a member of Turtle Beach’s nominating and governance committee and compensation committee.