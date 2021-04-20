Stamford apartment complex sells for $84.3 million

The Fairfield Apartments, a 263-home complex in Stamford, has sold for $84.3 million.

The CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Travis Langer represented the institutional owner, while also procuring the buyer, FPA Multifamily.

Built in 1996, the apartments at 100 Morgan St. feature a clubroom with fireplace, caterer’s kitchen, three private courtyards, including one with a pool and sundeck, grilling areas and a fitness center.

“This is FPA’s first purchase in Connecticut and we are anxious to see how they renovate the community,” Pride said.

Founded in 1985 and based in San Francisco, FPA facilitates acquisitions, dispositions and asset management for apartment owners.