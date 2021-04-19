Looking for legal help?

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Cohen and Wolf PC

1115 Broad St., Bridgeport 06604

368-0211 • cohenandwolf.com

cw@cohenandwolf.com

Firm director: David A. Ball

Services provided: litigation, dispute resolution

Day Pitney LLP

1 Canterbury Green, 201 Broad St., Stamford 06901

977-7300 • daypitney.com

clientaccess@daypitney.com

Firm director: R. Scott Beach

Services provided: intellectual property litigation; patent prosecution and counseling;

post grant proceedings; social media task force; trademark, copyright and advertising

Diserio Martin O’Connor & Castiglioni LLP

1 Atlantic St., Eighth floor, Stamford 06901

358-0800 • dmoc.com

Firm Director: William A. Durkin III

Services provided: litigation; intellectual property; worldwide brand and product development; IP enforcement, investigations and litigation; federal litigation; Regulatory Compliance; IP Corporate and Transactional Support; alternative dispute resolution; business disputes and commercial litigation; construction litigation; creditor’s rights and bankruptcy; family and matrimonial law; employment law; foreclosures and loan workouts; insurance coverage, risk management and risk avoidance; intellectual property; probate litigation; product liability and mass tort claims; professional liability; real estate and title insurance disputes

Fincham Downs LLC

90 Grove St., Suite 205, Ridgefield 06877

438-6991 • finchamdowns.com

mdowns@finchamdowns.com

cfincham@finchamdowns.com

mfincham@finchamdowns.com

Firm Director: Michael D. Downs, Carson Fincham and Magdalena Fincham

Services provided: client counseling and opinions; Patent application drafting, prosecution and portfolio development; due diligence investigations; IP-related corporate transactions; licensing; copyright; trademark applications, clearance and prosecution; product development, business development and marketing collateral support from an IP-perspective; facilitating brainstorming sessions to stimulate patent portfolio development; IP strategy analysis and development

Locke Lord

1 Canterbury Green, 201 Broad St., Stamford 06901

975-7505 • lockelord.com

Firm director: Scott Wofsy

Services provided: capital markets; emerging business; FDA regulatory; health care corporate; intellectual property; IP health care; IP international; IP litigation; IP pharmaceutical and biotechnology;

managed care and health insurance; patent strategies; physicians and physician groups; start-up companies; trademark, copyright and advertising

McCarter & English LLP

1 Canterbury Green, 201 Broad St., Stamford 06901

399-5900 • mccarter.com

info@mccarter.com

Firm director: Joseph T. Boccassini

Services provided: bankruptcy and commercial litigation; corporate; blockchain, smart contracts and digital currencies; cybersecurity and data privacy; design, fashion and luxury; government contracts and global trade; insurance recovery, litigation and counseling; intellectual property; life sciences; litigation; patents; products liability, mass yorts and consumer class actions; technology transactions; trademarks and copyrights; venture capital and emerging growth companies

Ohlandt, Greeley, Ruggerio & Perle LLP

1 Landmark Square, 10th floor, Stamford 06901

327-4500 • ogrp.com

info@ogrp.com

Firm Director: Paul D. Greeley

Services provided: patents, trademark, copyright, trade secrets, contracts and transactional IP

Robinson & Cole LLP

1055 Washington Blvd.,10th floor, Stamford 06901

462-7500 • rc.com

Firm Director: Brian E. Moran

Services provided: intellectual property counseling and protection, intellectual property transactions, technology law, intellectual property litigation

Rucci Law Group LLC

19 Old Kings Highway South, Suite 110, Darien 06820

202-9686 • ruccilawgroup.com

info@ruccilawgroup.com

Firm Director: Joseph J. Rucci, Jr.

Services provided: intellectual property, internet/e-commerce, work-for-hire

Ware Fressola Maguire & Barber LLP

755 Main St., Building No. 5, Monroe 06468

261-1234 • warefressola.com

mail@warefressola.com

Firm director: Alfred Fressola

Services provided: patents rights, trademark rights, copyrights, transactions, dispute resolution, other areas of expertise

Wilson Elser

1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford 06901

388-9100 • wilsonelser.com

info@wilsonelser.com

Firm Director: John Flannery

Services provided: litigation, business and financial, individual and family, insurance and reinsurance, government relations, global

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Bleakley Platt & Schmidt LLP

1 N. Lexington Ave., White Plains 10601

949-2700 • bpslaw.com

Firm Director: William Harrington

Services provided: trademark and copyright registration and enforcement, patent applications, validity and enforceability opinions, advertising, distribution and marketing law, intellectual property licensing and assignments, trade secrets and protection of confidential information, commercial speech, defamation and first amendment protections, domain name disputes, federal and state unfair competition and antitrust law, commercial, personal injury, environmental, compliance and remediation, product liability, toxic tort, construction, employment, intellectual property, business fraud and, complex litigation, class actions, first amendment, professional, malpractice, real estate and land disputes, insurance coverage, estate litigation, corporate, shareholder and partnership disputes, white collar criminal matters, tax disputes, chemical exposure lead paint poisoning in adults and children, mold exposure, sick, building syndrome, welding exposure, construction defects, product, liability, catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, multidistrict litigation

Collen IP

The Holyoke-Manhattan Building

80 S. Highland Ave., Ossining 10562

941-5668 • collenip.com

info@collenip.com

Firm director: Jess M. Collen

Services provided: trademarks, copyrights and patents, litigation and enforcement, advertising and marketing, privacy and information management

CoSud Intellectual Property Solutions PC

15 Chester Ave., White Plains 10601

203-366-3560 • patentassets.com

cosud@erols.com

Firm directors: Henry D. Coleman, R. Neil Sudol and Bruce D. Johnson

Services provided: intellectual property, patents, copyrights, trademark, trade secrets, ip contracts

Dorf & Nelson LLP

(The International Corporate Center)

555 Theodore Fremd Ave., Rye 10580

381-7600 • dorflaw.com

agardner@dorflaw.com

Firm director: Jon A. Dorf

Services provided: commercial litigation group, intellectual property, litigation,

Keane & Beane PC

445 Hamilton Ave., White Plains 10601 • 946-4777

200 Westage Business Center, Suite 120, Fishkill 12524 • 845-896-0120

kblaw.com

info@kblaw.com

Firm director: Judson K. Siebert

Services provided: labor and employment, commercial transactions, environmental matters, real property, shareholder derivative disputes, business disputes, construction claims

Kim LLP*

129 W. Evesham Road, Voorhees, New Jersey 08043

856-520-8988 • kimintellectualproperty.com

firm@kimiplawgroup.com

Firm director: Y. Jae Kim

Services provided: patents, trademarks, copyright and litigation

Klose & Associates*

99 Main St., Suite 206, Nyack 10960

845-727-7727 • kloselaw.com

Firm director: Peter Klose

Services provided: intellectual property, copyrights, trademarks, libel/slander/defamation, privacy, civil litigations

Lackenbach Siegel LLP

Lackenbach Siegel Building

1 Chase Road, Scarsdale 10583

723-4300 • lackenbachsiegel.com

mail@Lackenbach.com

Firm director: Howard N. Aronson

Services provided: patents, trademarks, copyrights, litigation, licensing, internet/computer, advertising

Law Office of Elissa D. Hecker

64 Butterwood Lane East, Irvington 10533

478-0457 • eheckeresq.com

Firm director: Elissa D. Hecker