Looking for legal help?

FAIRFIELD COUNTY
Cohen and Wolf PC
1115 Broad St., Bridgeport 06604
368-0211 • cohenandwolf.com
cw@cohenandwolf.com
Firm director: David A. Ball
Services provided: litigation, dispute resolution
Day Pitney LLP
1 Canterbury Green, 201 Broad St., Stamford 06901
977-7300 • daypitney.com
clientaccess@daypitney.com
Firm director: R. Scott Beach
Services provided: intellectual property litigation; patent prosecution and counseling;
post grant proceedings; social media task force; trademark, copyright and advertising
Diserio Martin O’Connor & Castiglioni LLP
1 Atlantic St., Eighth floor, Stamford 06901
358-0800 • dmoc.com
Firm Director: William A. Durkin III
Services provided: litigation; intellectual property; worldwide brand and product development; IP enforcement, investigations and litigation; federal litigation; Regulatory Compliance; IP Corporate and Transactional Support; alternative dispute resolution; business disputes and commercial litigation; construction litigation; creditor’s rights and bankruptcy; family and matrimonial law; employment law; foreclosures and loan workouts; insurance coverage, risk management and risk avoidance; intellectual property; probate litigation; product liability and mass tort claims; professional liability; real estate and title insurance disputes
Fincham Downs LLC
90 Grove St., Suite 205, Ridgefield 06877
438-6991 • finchamdowns.com
mdowns@finchamdowns.com
cfincham@finchamdowns.com
mfincham@finchamdowns.com
Firm Director: Michael D. Downs, Carson Fincham and Magdalena Fincham
Services provided: client counseling and opinions; Patent application drafting, prosecution and portfolio development; due diligence investigations; IP-related corporate transactions; licensing; copyright; trademark applications, clearance and prosecution; product development, business development and marketing collateral support from an IP-perspective; facilitating brainstorming sessions to stimulate patent portfolio development; IP strategy analysis and development
Locke Lord
1 Canterbury Green, 201 Broad St., Stamford 06901
975-7505 • lockelord.com
Firm director: Scott Wofsy
Services provided: capital markets; emerging business; FDA regulatory; health care corporate; intellectual property; IP health care; IP international; IP litigation; IP pharmaceutical and biotechnology;
managed care and health insurance; patent strategies; physicians and physician groups; start-up companies; trademark, copyright and advertising
McCarter & English LLP
1 Canterbury Green, 201 Broad St., Stamford 06901
399-5900 • mccarter.com
info@mccarter.com
Firm director: Joseph T. Boccassini
Services provided: bankruptcy and commercial litigation; corporate; blockchain, smart contracts and digital currencies; cybersecurity and data privacy; design, fashion and luxury; government contracts and global trade; insurance recovery, litigation and counseling; intellectual property; life sciences; litigation; patents; products liability, mass yorts and consumer class actions; technology transactions; trademarks and copyrights; venture capital and emerging growth companies
Ohlandt, Greeley, Ruggerio & Perle LLP
1 Landmark Square, 10th floor, Stamford 06901
327-4500 • ogrp.com
info@ogrp.com
Firm Director: Paul D. Greeley
Services provided: patents, trademark, copyright, trade secrets, contracts and transactional IP
Robinson & Cole LLP
1055 Washington Blvd.,10th floor, Stamford 06901
462-7500 • rc.com
Firm Director: Brian E. Moran
Services provided: intellectual property counseling and protection, intellectual property transactions, technology law, intellectual property litigation
Rucci Law Group LLC
19 Old Kings Highway South, Suite 110, Darien 06820
202-9686 • ruccilawgroup.com
info@ruccilawgroup.com
Firm Director: Joseph J. Rucci, Jr.
Services provided: intellectual property, internet/e-commerce, work-for-hire
Ware Fressola Maguire & Barber LLP
755 Main St., Building No. 5, Monroe 06468
261-1234 • warefressola.com
mail@warefressola.com
Firm director: Alfred Fressola
Services provided: patents rights, trademark rights, copyrights, transactions, dispute resolution, other areas of expertise
Wilson Elser
1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford 06901
388-9100 • wilsonelser.com
info@wilsonelser.com
Firm Director: John Flannery
Services provided: litigation, business and financial, individual and family, insurance and reinsurance, government relations, global
WESTCHESTER COUNTY
Bleakley Platt & Schmidt LLP
1 N. Lexington Ave., White Plains 10601
949-2700 • bpslaw.com
Firm Director: William Harrington
Services provided: trademark and copyright registration and enforcement, patent applications, validity and enforceability opinions, advertising, distribution and marketing law, intellectual property licensing and assignments, trade secrets and protection of confidential information, commercial speech, defamation and first amendment protections, domain name disputes, federal and state unfair competition and antitrust law, commercial, personal injury, environmental, compliance and remediation, product liability, toxic tort, construction, employment, intellectual property, business fraud and, complex litigation, class actions, first amendment, professional, malpractice, real estate and land disputes, insurance coverage, estate litigation, corporate, shareholder and partnership disputes, white collar criminal matters, tax disputes, chemical exposure lead paint poisoning in adults and children, mold exposure, sick, building syndrome, welding exposure, construction defects, product, liability, catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, multidistrict litigation
Collen IP
The Holyoke-Manhattan Building
80 S. Highland Ave., Ossining 10562
941-5668 • collenip.com
info@collenip.com
Firm director: Jess M. Collen
Services provided: trademarks, copyrights and patents, litigation and enforcement, advertising and marketing, privacy and information management
CoSud Intellectual Property Solutions PC
15 Chester Ave., White Plains 10601
203-366-3560 • patentassets.com
cosud@erols.com
Firm directors: Henry D. Coleman, R. Neil Sudol and Bruce D. Johnson
Services provided: intellectual property, patents, copyrights, trademark, trade secrets, ip contracts
Dorf & Nelson LLP
(The International Corporate Center)
555 Theodore Fremd Ave., Rye 10580
381-7600 • dorflaw.com
agardner@dorflaw.com
Firm director: Jon A. Dorf
Services provided: commercial litigation group, intellectual property, litigation,
Keane & Beane PC
445 Hamilton Ave., White Plains 10601 • 946-4777
200 Westage Business Center, Suite 120, Fishkill 12524 • 845-896-0120
kblaw.com
info@kblaw.com
Firm director: Judson K. Siebert
Services provided: labor and employment, commercial transactions, environmental matters, real property, shareholder derivative disputes, business disputes, construction claims
Kim LLP*
129 W. Evesham Road, Voorhees, New Jersey 08043
856-520-8988 • kimintellectualproperty.com
firm@kimiplawgroup.com
Firm director: Y. Jae Kim
Services provided: patents, trademarks, copyright and litigation
Klose & Associates*
99 Main St., Suite 206, Nyack 10960
845-727-7727 • kloselaw.com
Firm director: Peter Klose
Services provided: intellectual property, copyrights, trademarks, libel/slander/defamation, privacy, civil litigations
Lackenbach Siegel LLP
Lackenbach Siegel Building
1 Chase Road, Scarsdale 10583
723-4300 • lackenbachsiegel.com
mail@Lackenbach.com
Firm director: Howard N. Aronson
Services provided: patents, trademarks, copyrights, litigation, licensing, internet/computer, advertising
Law Office of Elissa D. Hecker
64 Butterwood Lane East, Irvington 10533
478-0457 • eheckeresq.com
Firm director: Elissa D. Hecker