Geico opening first Fairfield County office in Norwalk

Geico Insurance is opening its first Fairfield County office in a Norwalk space formerly occupied by Dress Barn.
Charter Realty & Development said in a statement that the nearly 13,000-square-foot space at 572 Main St. has been subdivided, with Geico taking 2,842 square feet. The insurer anticipates opening the office in the second quarter.
Spirit Halloween had taken temporary possession of the remaining 10,000 square feet for its seasonal pop-up store. Negotiations were recently settled and The Paper Store will be moving into that vacant space later in the year.